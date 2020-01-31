One of Netflix’s most-anticipated films of the year is almost here. No, not The Irishman, not Marriage Story, but the sequel to the streamer’s 2018 viral sensation, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo as lovebirds Lara Jean and Peter, but in this film, another adaptation of Jenny Han’s young adult book series of the same name, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) interferes with their storybook romance.

While To All the Boys premieres on Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix has the romance ready all month long, adding love stories like Dear John and The Notebook on Feb. 1.

But if love stories aren’t your thing, there’s plenty of counter-programming. On the more somber end of the spectrum, The Pharmacist, an original docuseries following a small-town pharmacist who ends up exposing aspects of the opioid epidemic, hits the streamer on Feb. 5. And the Sundance drama-thriller Horse Girl, directed by Jeff Baena, who co-wrote the screenplay with star Alison Brie, hits Netflix on Feb. 7, with Debby Ryan and Molly Shannon co-starring.

From romantic comedies to animé series, here’s everything new on Netflix—and everything leaving the streamer—in February 2020.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in February 2020

Available TBD

Amit Tandon: Family Tendencies

Taj Mahal 1989

Available Feb. 3

Sordo

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Available Feb. 4

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Available Feb. 5

The Pharmacist

Available Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Available Feb. 7

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Girl

Locke & Key

My Holo Love

Available Feb. 8

The Coldest Game

Available Feb. 9

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Available Feb. 11

CAMINO A ROMA

Available Feb. 12

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Available Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Love is Blind

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Available Feb. 14

Cable Girls: Final Season

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Available Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Available Feb. 19

Chef Show: Volume 3

Available Feb. 20

Spectros

Available Feb. 21

Babies

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

Available Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This

Available Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

Available Feb. 28

All the Bright Places

Babylon Berlin: Season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

La trinchera infinita

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in February 2020

Available Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Available Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Available Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

Available Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Available Feb. 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Polaroid

Available Feb. 11

Good Time

Q Ball

Available Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

Available Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Available Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Available Feb. 22

Girl On the Third Floor

Available Feb. 23

Full Count

Available Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Available Feb. 27

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Available Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2020

Leaving Feb. 11

Clouds of Sils Maria

Leaving Feb. 14

District 9

Leaving Feb. 15

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Leaving Feb. 18

The 2000s: Season 1

Leaving Feb. 19

Charlotte’s Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

Leaving Feb. 20

Lincoln

Leaving Feb. 21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Leaving Feb. 27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving Feb. 28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Leaving Feb. 29

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.