One of Netflix’s most-anticipated films of the year is almost here. No, not The Irishman, not Marriage Story, but the sequel to the streamer’s 2018 viral sensation, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo as lovebirds Lara Jean and Peter, but in this film, another adaptation of Jenny Han’s young adult book series of the same name, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) interferes with their storybook romance.
While To All the Boys premieres on Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day, Netflix has the romance ready all month long, adding love stories like Dear John and The Notebook on Feb. 1.
But if love stories aren’t your thing, there’s plenty of counter-programming. On the more somber end of the spectrum, The Pharmacist, an original docuseries following a small-town pharmacist who ends up exposing aspects of the opioid epidemic, hits the streamer on Feb. 5. And the Sundance drama-thriller Horse Girl, directed by Jeff Baena, who co-wrote the screenplay with star Alison Brie, hits Netflix on Feb. 7, with Debby Ryan and Molly Shannon co-starring.
From romantic comedies to animé series, here’s everything new on Netflix—and everything leaving the streamer—in February 2020.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in February 2020
Available TBD
Amit Tandon: Family Tendencies
Taj Mahal 1989
Available Feb. 3
Sordo
Team Kaylie: Part 3
Available Feb. 4
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Available Feb. 5
The Pharmacist
Available Feb. 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
Available Feb. 7
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
Horse Girl
Locke & Key
My Holo Love
Available Feb. 8
The Coldest Game
Available Feb. 9
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Available Feb. 11
CAMINO A ROMA
Available Feb. 12
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Available Feb. 13
Dragon Quest Your Story
Love is Blind
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Available Feb. 14
Cable Girls: Final Season
Isi & Ossi
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Available Feb. 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Available Feb. 19
Chef Show: Volume 3
Available Feb. 20
Spectros
Available Feb. 21
Babies
Gentefied
Glitch Techs
Puerta 7
System Crasher
Available Feb. 26
I Am Not Okay With This
Available Feb. 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2
Followers
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution
Available Feb. 28
All the Bright Places
Babylon Berlin: Season 3
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
La trinchera infinita
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in February 2020
Available Feb. 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Available Feb. 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Available Feb. 5
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
Available Feb. 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Available Feb. 9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Polaroid
Available Feb. 11
Good Time
Q Ball
Available Feb. 12
Anna Karenina
Available Feb. 15
Starship Troopers
Available Feb. 21
A Haunted House
Available Feb. 22
Girl On the Third Floor
Available Feb. 23
Full Count
Available Feb. 25
Every Time I Die
Available Feb. 27
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Available Feb. 29
Jerry Maguire
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2020
Leaving Feb. 11
Clouds of Sils Maria
Leaving Feb. 14
District 9
Leaving Feb. 15
Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit
Leaving Feb. 18
The 2000s: Season 1
Leaving Feb. 19
Charlotte’s Web
Gangs of New York
The Eighties: Season 1
The Nineties: Season 1
The Seventies: Season 1
Leaving Feb. 20
Lincoln
Leaving Feb. 21
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Leaving Feb. 26
Our Idiot Brother
Leaving Feb. 27
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Leaving Feb. 28
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting
Leaving Feb. 29
50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up in the Air