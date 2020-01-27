A helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on Sunday killed the basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people who were flying to a basketball tournament.

All nine people aboard the helicopter died when it crashed “in a remote” field in Calabasas, Calif. around 10 a.m. Sunday. Police have not officially confirmed all of the helicopter passengers’ identities, pending word from the coroner, but family members of the victims and local news reports have identified who was killed in the crash. They include: Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, Gianna’s basketball teammate Alyssa Altobelli, her mother Keri, and her father, John. A basketball assistant coach, Christina Mauser, was also killed in the crash, as was Payton Chester, another basketball teammate, and Payton’s mother, Sarah.

Local reports identified the helicopter pilot as Ara Zobayan, who also died. Here’s what we know so far about the victims of the crash.

Kobe Bryant

Bryant’s sudden death shocked the world on Sunday, and he leaves behind a complicated, long legacy. Bryant will be remembered as one of the most iconic basketball players of all time. The former Los Angeles Lakers player, five time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist died at age 41.

See TIME’s full look at Bryant’s life and career here.

Gianna Bryant

Nicknamed Gigi, Gianna Bryant, 13, was following in her father’s basketball footsteps. The second oldest of four children Bryant and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna attended Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, the Los Angeles Times reports. Bryant said in 2018 that Gianna was “hellbent” on playing basketball at the University of Connecticut. She planned, eventually, to play for the WNBA.

Gianna played basketball at the Mamba Sports Academy, a training facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and was reportedly on her way to the academy, along with her father and some teammates, to play in a basketball tournament. Bryant coached the facility’s team, according to the Times.

John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli

John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was on board the helicopter with his wife, Keri, and his youngest daughter, Alyssa, according to the Orange Coast College (OCC) Pirate Athletics.

OCC athletics director Jason Kehler said Altobelli, 56, was about to start his 28th season as the coach of the school’s baseball team. Kehler called Altobelli a “tremendous coach and even better friend,” adding that he was an “amazing mentor” to the students and athletes he trained and taught. Altobelli led the baseball team to more than 700 wins across his 27 years with the team.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

“Alto was one of the best men I’ve ever met,” associate head coach Nate Johnson told a large group that gathered at the school’s baseball field on Sunday. “If your son played for him, he treated him like a son. If you coached for him, he treated you like a brother. If you worked for him, you were part of his family. I don’t know what else to say. I don’t have the words.”

Altobelli’s 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa, was a basketball teammate of Gianna Bryant’s, and was on the helicopter with her parents when it crashed.

The family is survived by John and Keri’s son, J.J., and daughter, Lexi.

Sarah and Payton Chester

Sarah Chester, 45, and her daughter, Payton, 13, were also aboard the helicopter when it crashed, family members said. The mother and daughter lived in Orange County. Payton played on the Mamba basketball team with Gianna and Alyssa, her uncle and Sarah’s brother, Andy George, told The Orange County Register.

George described Payton as “the gentlest person you would ever meet.” His younger sister Sarah was “the one that everybody counted on,” he said.

“We’re heartbroken,” George said. “We were always trying to be there for each other and we were really close.”

The mother and daughter are survived by husband and father, Chris, and sons and brothers Hayden and Riley, according to the Register.

Payton previously attended Harbor View Elementary School, according to a remembrance posted on Facebook by her former principal, Todd Schmidt. Schmidt described the Chesters as “engaged, supportive, encouraging, and full of mischief.”

“While the world mourns the loss of a dynamic athlete and humanitarian, I mourn the loss of two people just as important,” he wrote. “Their impact was just as meaningful, their loss will be just as keenly felt, and our hearts are just as broken.”

Christina Mauser

The assistant coach at Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball team, Christina Mauser, 38, was also killed in the helicopter crash.

“It’s horrible. I got three small kids, and just trying to figure how to navigate life with three kids and no mom,” Christina’s husband, Matt Mauser, told NBC’S TODAY show on Monday.

Mauser said Bryant personally chose Christina as a coach “because she was amazing,” and described her as incredibly witty, funny, warm and bright.

“She knew how to figure you out,” he said. “She was incredibly deep.”

The couple worked as teachers at the private school Bryant’s daughters attended, Mauser said, and both served as the basketball and assistant basketball coach. Bryant noticed that Christina had “an amazing mind” for basketball and brought her on to his coaching team.

Mauser said his wife had a particular knack for the defensive end of basketball.

“They called her the mother of defense — MOD,” he said.

Ara Zobayan

The pilot of the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and six other passengers also died in the crash and was identified as Ara Zobayan, a licensed commercial pilot since 2007, according to records from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Zobayan, of Huntington Beach, Calif., was also a certified flight and ground instructor, according to the FAA.

Darren Kemp, one of Zobayan’s flight students, told the Los Angeles Times that he knew his teacher would have been on the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant.

“He doesn’t let anyone else fly him around but Ara,” Kemp said.

Kemp described Zobayan as a dedicated teacher committed to his students’ success, according to the Times.

Recordings of Zobayan’s contacts with air traffic controllers prior to the helicopter crash show that the pilot was given Special Visual Flight Rules clearance, allowing him to take off in worse than normal conditions, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.