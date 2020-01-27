Demi Lovato Brought the Audience to Its Feet With Her Emotional Grammys Performance

By Raisa Bruner
12:46 AM EST

Demi Lovato made her comeback—to the Grammys stage and to music—in an emotional performance on Sunday night, debuting a heartrending new ballad, “Anyone,” at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Taking to the stage in a dramatic white ballgown with only a pianist to accompany her, Lovato started off shakily, needing to restart her first lines as a tear rolled down her face. The song was clearly a deeply personal piece of music: “I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / Talked to my imagination / Confided in alcohol,” she sang. “Nobody’s listening.”

Lovato, a former Disney Channel child star who grew up to be a powerhouse pop presence, has publicly and privately battled addiction over the years. In 2017, she released a documentary on YouTube about her life and work that provided a raw look at her struggles with disordered eating, mental health and substance abuse. In 2018, she released a song called “Sober” that addressed her relapse; a month later, she was hospitalized due to an overdose and entered rehab. Since then, she has been mostly away from the public eye, focusing on her recovery.

Related Stories

But “Anyone,” paired with her plans to sing the national anthem at next week’s Super Bowl, marks a powerful return to the spotlight. At the end of the performance, Lovato was greeted by a standing ovation from the crowd at the Staples Center. “What an unbelievable night,” she shared on Instagram. “So emotional for me.”

Meanwhile, the new song is already climbing the charts.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

What We Know About the Crash That Killed Kobe
2

See All the Winners of the 2020 Grammy Awards
3

BTS Joined Lil Nas X for Their First Grammys Performance
4

The Best and Worst Moments of the 2020 Grammys

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE