Grammy Performers and Presenters Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys and Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
FilmMagic—2020 Jeff Kravitz
By Raisa Bruner
Updated: January 26, 2020 9:40 PM ET | Originally published: January 27, 2020

Just hours after news broke that Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles, the music community came together at Los Angeles’ Staples Center for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. In the stadium home of the Lakers, with whom Bryant played for his entire career, his two retired numbers, 8 and 24, were lit up in tribute. Outside the arena, fans gathered to mourn the loss.

The show kicked off with a performance from Lizzo, the night’s most-nominated artist, who paid tribute to Bryant before launching into a medley. “Tonight is for Kobe,” she said, then began her song “Cuz I Love You,” which begins with the lyrics, “I’m crying ‘cuz I love you.”

Alicia Keys, the evening’s host, followed with a subdued and heartfelt speech. “To be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now, because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero,” she said, visibly shaken. “Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit, are in our hearts, are in our prayers, they’re in this building.”

She then was joined by Boyz II Men for an a capella performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.” “Music — it’s the most healing thing in the world,” Keys added. “So let’s get some healing going on.”

Just a few minutes later, an emotional Lizzo used her time onstage to accept an award to also remind viewers of the importance of connection. “All my little problems I thought were big as the world are gone,” she said. “I realize there are people hurting right now… Let’s continue to reach out, hold each other down and lift each other up.”

Later in the broadcast, in another gesture to the basketball legend, a performer held up a Kobe Bryant jersey onstage while Aerosmith and Run-DMC sang their remixed version of “Walk This Way.”

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.

