2 Dead, 4 Injured in Shooting at South Carolina Bar

By Tara Law
11:03 AM EST

Two people were killed and four injured in a shooting at a bar in Hartsville, S.C., early Sunday, officials said.

The shooting occurred at a Hartsville bar named Mac’s Lounge, Hartsville Police Department public information officer Lauren Baker confirmed. Police were called to the scene at 1:59 a.m., the Hartsville Police Department said in a statement.

The four people injured are being treated at local hospitals, police said. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshalls are taking part in the investigation.

The officials did not comment on the shooter’s motive.

The business serves as a sports bar and musical venue, according to its Facebook page.

Hartsville is in northeastern South Carolina, about 21 miles from the city of Florence.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE