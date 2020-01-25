Park rangers in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park found two people dead while searching for a reportedly suicidal person.

On Friday afternoon, park rangers were notified about a suicidal person who was “likely” in the park, according to a press release from Rocky Mountain National Park. Authorities located the person’s vehicle and while searching for its occupants, they temporarily stopped vehicles from entering the park through two entrances between about 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., the statement said.

Later that day, park rangers found the person, reported to be suicidal, and another individual — both deceased. They conducted an “on scene investigation” before the pair was transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

An investigation is underway, according to the press release.

