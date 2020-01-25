Covington Catholic High School Bus Involved in Fatal Crash in Kentucky

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal crash involving a charter bus and car on the AA highway in Campbell County, Ky. on Jan. 25, 2020.
Albert Cesare––The Cincinnati Enquirer/AP
By Associated Press
12:51 PM EST

(CALIFORNIA, Ky.) — A charter bus carrying students from a Catholic high school collided with a car Saturday morning in northern Kentucky, killing the car’s driver, police said.

The crash on the AA Highway in Campbell County happened around 7:20 a.m. as the bus was bringing Covington Catholic High School students back from the March for Life rally in Washington D.C., WLWT-TV in Cincinnati reported.

The driver of the car was not immediately identified by Campbell County police. Two people on the bus were taken to hospitals for treatment, and others suffered minor injuries.

The Archdiocese of Covington said in a news release that the bus was carrying students and chaperones back from the rally.

Last year a group of students from Covington Catholic attending the same annual anti-abortion rally drew national attention for an encounter with a Native American man.

Widely-shared video of the encounter showed one of the students, Nicholas Sandmann, and the Native American man, Nathan Phillips, standing close to each other, with the young student staring and at times smiling at Phillips as he sang and played a drum. Media commentary in the aftermath depicted the students as racially insensitive. Sandmann and Phillips later said they were both trying to defuse tensions among conflicting groups converging at the Lincoln Memorial.

