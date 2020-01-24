34 U.S. Troops Had Brain Injuries From the Iran Missile Strike, Pentagon Says

Defense Secretary Mark Esper arrives in Washington to brief members of the Senate on the details of the threat that prompted the U.S. to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq on Jan. 8, 2020.
Jacquelyn Martin––AP
By Robert Burns / AP
12:57 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The Pentagon said Friday that 34 U.S. troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries suffered in this month’s Iranian missile strike on an Iraqi air base, and that half of the troops have returned to their military duties.

Seventeen of the 34 are still under medical observation, according to Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman.

President Donald Trump had initially said he was told that no troops had been injured in the Jan. 8 strike. The military said symptoms were not immediately reported after the strike and in some cases became known days later.

After the first reports that some soldiers had been hurt, Trump referred to them as “headaches” and said the cases were not as serious as injuries involving the loss of limbs.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

The West Blames the Wuhan Coronavirus on China’s Love of Eating Wild Animals. The Truth Is More Complex
2

US Targets 'Birth Tourism' With Visa Rules for Pregnant Women
3

Lori Tan Chinn Is a Scene-Stealer in Awkwafina’s New Series. But the Role Comes After Decades of Harassment and Discrimination
4

Roger Federer Doesn't Play Tennis 'Just to Protect That Record.' But Another Grand Slam Couldn't Hurt
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE