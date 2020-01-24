Casual Card Game in the Middle of Traffic Looks Like an Enjoyable Way to Pass the Time

By Megan McCluskey
12:01 PM EST

Why suffer through headache-inducing traffic when you can enjoyably pass the time with a game instead? At least, that seems to be the philosophy of a group of guys in Florida who were caught on camera playing cards on a table set up in the middle of the road.

In a video that was shared on TikTok by user @driftydilly, three bros sitting around a table intently lay down cards in a game of UNO while waiting for the red light to change at a busy intersection. “Florida back at it with the long lights,” the clip, which is set to the song “Crystal Dolphin” by Engelwood, is captioned.

The post has been liked over 945,000 times as of Friday morning and just goes to show that a congested commute doesn’t have to be all bad. In fact, it may even afford you some much needed downtime with friends.

Watch the video below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

The West Blames the Wuhan Coronavirus on China’s Love of Eating Wild Animals. The Truth Is More Complex
2

US Targets 'Birth Tourism' With Visa Rules for Pregnant Women
3

China Puts 13 Cities on Lockdown as Virus Death Toll Climbs
4

Lori Tan Chinn Is a Scene-Stealer in Awkwafina’s New Series. But the Role Comes After Decades of Harassment and Discrimination
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE