A building explosion in Houston damaged homes and scattered debris in the surrounding area early Friday morning.

At least one person was taken to the hospital following the explosion, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The explosion rocked what appeared to be an industrial facility around 4:30 a.m., according to reports in the Associated Press and local media.

A video posted to Twitter from a camera mounted to a window facing the area of the explosion showed a large flash of light followed by flames.

Houston police said they were blocking off streets in the area surrounding the site of the explosion. Houston police chief Art Acevedo warned people to avoid inhalation explosion “out of an over abundance of caution” on Twitter. Acevedo said debris from the explosion extended about half a mile.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the explosion. Residents in the area near the blast said the explosion broke windows, doors and garage doors, KTRK reports.

