Multiple Victims Reported in Shooting in Popular Seattle Shopping Area

By Hillary Leung
9:28 PM EST

A search is underway after a gunman opened fire in in a popular shopping area in downtown Seattle on Wednesday night, injuring multiple victims, Seattle police said.

The incident occurred just after 5 p.m. near 4th Avenue and Pine Street, according to Seattle Times. This is the third shooting in the area in two days—a 28-year-old man was shot by police in the northern neighborhood of Belltown earlier in the day, and a 55-year-old man shot and critically wounded at the Westlake center about 24 hours before.

The victims’ conditions in Wednesday night’s shooting were not immediately known.

Images on social media showed traffic in the area gridlocked, and the city’s traffic department appealed to residents to avoid the downtown vicinity as multiple streets have been shut off for investigations. Bus services were rerouted to accommodate the closures.

Video on the scene showed medics treating two victims outside on the sidewalk.

Write to Hillary Leung at hillary.leung@time.com.

