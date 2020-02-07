Plans are well under way for the 2020 Summer Olympics: venues are getting built, spectators-to-be are booking flights, athletes are competing for spots — and flowers are being grown. Yes, even the small details like the floral bouquets that athletes get when they take the medal podiums after winning their events have to be carefully coordinated. The awarding of flowers is a longtime Olympic tradition, with roots in ancient Greece. But each host city has changed up the formula to match its ethos, turning the floral bouquets — or lack thereof — into a symbol of that year’s events. Here’s what to expect in the category of flora this summer when all eyes are on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

What kinds of flowers will Olympians receive at the 2020 Summer Olympics?

Tokyo 2020

This fall, the Tokyo 2020 organizers shared the first information about and photos of the 5,000 bouquets that medallists will be presented in Tokyo. There’s special meaning behind the flowers this time, too. Sourced from growers primarily in the areas impacted by the destructive 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, the bouquets are intended to both support those economies and serve as a symbol of “gratitude to the people of the world for their cooperation and kindness in the aftermath,” as the Chairman of the Nippon Flower Council Nobuo Isomura told the Olympics. That earthquake, Japan’s most powerful on record, took the lives of over 10,000 people and triggered tsunamis and the meltdown of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

In contrast to the tragic events of 2011, the “bright and cheerful” bouquets strike a hopeful tone with yellow, blue, green and pink blooms, and feature the mascots of the Olympic and Paralympic Games as well. This year’s Olympic Games bouquet consists of eustoma, sunflower, gentian, narcolan and haran blossoms.

What happened in 2018?

David Wise from the USA celebrates winning the gold medal on the podium during the flower ceremony. Getty Images—Angelika Warmuth

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyongyang, official flower bouquets for medals were eschewed in favor of stuffed animals presented at the podium. (The plush stuffed animals represented Soohorang, the white tiger that served as the mascot for those Games.) Flowers did end up featuring at the events anyway, however — in the form of fan-thrown bouquets, especially for the ice skating events. In fact, official “flower kids” were even brought on to help clean up the ice rink rapidly after skaters finished their routines and were hailed with torrents of flowers on the ice. (Sometimes, those flowers were swapped for more stuffed animals — especially in the case of famous skater Yuzuru Hanyu, who fans are known to shower with Winnie the Pooh bears.)

Flower girls collect Winnie the Pooh teddy bears thrown by supporters of Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu before he competed in the men's single skating short program of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 16, 2018. Getty Images—Aris Messinis

And in Rio in 2016?

Back at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the International Olympic Committee first made an effort to cut down on the floral situation by suggesting that bestowing athletes with flowers on the podium was not appropriately sustainable; the executive producer of ceremonies noted at the time that athletes would often toss the bouquets. Instead, they were gifted with small sculptures that represented the Rio 2016 logo. This seemed particularly fitting as the logo was three dimensional for the first time at an Olympics.

Bronze medalist Amy Tinkler of Great Britain, gold medalist Simone Biles of USA, silver medalist Alexandra Raisman of USA pose during the medal ceremony for the Women's Floor Exercise on day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Rio Olympic Arena on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Getty Images—Jean Catuffe)

And what about 2014?

Silver Medallist, Germany's Anke Karstens; Gold Medallist, Austria's Julia Dujmovits; and Bronze Medallist, Germany's Amelie Kober celebrate at the Women's Snowboard Parallel Slalom Flower Ceremony at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park during the Sochi Winter Olympics on February 22, 2014. AFP via Getty Images—Franck Fife

Back at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, however, flower bouquets were par for the course. Meant to reflect the colors of Sochi, they included goldenrod, green and white chrysanthemums, laurel and eucalyptus, each plant chosen for its symbolic value, according to sites that kept a close eye on the floral choices of the time. While the flowers have changed over the years at each of the Olympics, a few requirements have remained longstanding: the bouquets have to be free of thorns, pollen and strong scents, so as not to bring out adverse reactions in the athletes — or the crowd, in the chance that an athlete chooses to toss a bouquet.

This summer in Tokyo, audiences can add bouquets back to their list of potential souvenirs, knowing that the flowers also have a deeper meaning to Japan.

Write to Raisa Bruner at raisa.bruner@time.com.