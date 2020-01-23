Flights Into the U.S. Are Not Being Rerouted for Coronavirus Screening, CDC Says

Days after officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that all travelers from Wuhan, China would be “funnel[ed]” through one of five U.S. airports to be screened for a novel coronavirus, representatives from the agency said that no such plan has been implemented—and it’s unclear when or if one will be, given a quarantine in Wuhan put in place by the Chinese government.

On a Jan. 21 call with reporters, Dr. Martin Cetron, director of the CDC’s division of global migration and quarantine, said all U.S.-bound passengers from Wuhan would be funneled through one of five domestic airports—New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—equipped to screen for the coronavirus, which is spreading around Asia and was this week confirmed in the U.S.. Cetron called the system a “full-on, 100% coverage strategy” that “involves reissuing tickets and rerouting passengers from all over the globe through connecting and direct flights.”

On Jan. 23, however, a representative from the CDC’s preparedness and response division told TIME that those airports are, indeed, screening passengers who may have contracted coronavirus while abroad, but flights into the U.S. are not being rerouted to ensure that travelers pass through one of them.

The representative said most passengers flying from Wuhan would likely travel through the five selected airports anyway. Plus, since travel has been all but halted in and out of Wuhan, the number of affected flights will be dramatically reduced for the time being.

CDC spokespeople said the agency is working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to implement travel and screening plans. CBP and the U.S. Department of Transportation, meanwhile, directed TIME back to the CDC for comment.

Officials at the five U.S. airports set up for advanced screening will escort travelers who have been in Wuhan to an area where they will fill out a form that details their travel, health status and contact information, according to a CDC spokesperson. From there, CDC staff will look for signs of illness and take each person’s temperature. Symptom-free travelers will be released and given an information card they can give to health providers if symptoms develop later, while people who have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing will be further examined by a CDC officer. Those at high risk of having contracted coronavirus will be transported to a nearby hospital for further assessment, including blood testing.

Representatives from the Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Atlanta airports said they did not expect flight or other disruptions in light of the screenings. TIME could not reach a representative from New York’s JFK airport for comment.

Other U.S. airports that are not fully set up for screenings know to give passengers who may be at risk information about coronavirus, the CDC says. “If an individual is ill, CDC will receive a call,” a spokesperson said. “These operations go on each and every day.”

Get our Health Newsletter. Sign up to receive the latest health and science news, plus answers to wellness questions and expert tips. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

While the CDC’s initially reported flight rerouting appears not to be in effect, the Wuhan coronavirus has inspired precautions at airports across the globe. Restrictions in Wuhan—a travel hub with a population of about 11 million—days before Lunar New Year are particularly dramatic; the CDC representative called them “unprecedented in recent times.”

Public-health agencies, including the CDC and the World Health Organization, often balk at extreme travel restrictions, fearing they stigmatize those who are ill and drive movements underground. During a West African Ebola outbreak lasting from 2014 to 2016, however, the CDC did funnel travelers from Sierra Leone through certain domestic airports for screening.

Write to Jamie Ducharme at jamie.ducharme@time.com.