Monty Python Star Terry Jones Dies at 77

Terry Jones poses at his home in Hampstead, London wearing a pair of Union Jack flag underpants, on May 3, 2005.
David Levenson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
(LONDON) — Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died. he was 77 and had been suffering from dementia.

Jones’s agent says he died Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.” (Jones was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2016.)

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor helped revolutionize British comedy.

Jones appeared in the troupe’s TV series and films including Monty Python and the Holy Grail and The Life of Brian.

Jones’s wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri, said “we have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath,” they said.

