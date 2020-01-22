Mental health issues affect billions of people across every corner of the globe, touching every community and every family, and mounting evidence shows the issue is worsening.

To combat the issue, we need to urgently grow our investment in programs that expand access to care, mental health advocates said at a TIME lunch on Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland. “Invest in the system, invest in our rights,” said Elisha London, founder and CEO of United for Global Mental Health. She called for $1 billion in spending on mental health programs worldwide: “It has to happen now.”

The event, held on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, featured a discussion with Indian actress Deepika Padukone, a tribute to Bernard Tyson (the late former CEO of Kaiser Permanente), and a panel of mental health advocates in discussion with TIME Executive Editor Susanna Schrobsdorff.

The call for investment received attention for a very good reason: current mental health funding levels are woefully inadequate. In 2015, global funding for development assistance for health was estimated at $36 billion. Of that, only $110 million went toward mental health. Asked what would help address the issue, Padukone, who runs mental health advocacy group The Live Love Laugh Foundation, replied lightly “money, money, money” to the tune of the song.

Get our Health Newsletter. Sign up to receive the latest health and science news, plus answers to wellness questions and expert tips. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

The panelists also stressed that there are real solutions in need of funding. London advocated for thinking carefully about addressing a range of issues with specially-tailored solutions, from mild anxiety to serious mental illness. Don Mordecai, National Leader for Mental Health and Wellness at Kaiser Permanente, stressed that health care providers can help stem issues through early intervention.

“Any healthcare company, most of our investment is at the end of life, or once people have illness,” said Mordecai. “We’re leading the way thinking, ‘how do we actually go back upstream to where these things start?'”

The event wasn’t all about policy prescriptions. In a touching moment, panelists each shared an object representing their own perspective on mental health. Naeem Dalal, a young medical doctor in Zambia, shared his dad’s prescription for drugs to treat bipolar disorder. Miranda Wolpert, head of the mental health priority area at the London-based charity Wellcome Trust, shared an iPhone to show how solutions like playing Tetris after a traumatic event can help recovery. Schrobsdorff shared the turtleneck she wore to pick up her child from a wilderness program that she said “saved her life.” “Every time I put it on I think about that moment I saw her again,” she said.

Speakers also called for people to break the stigma that surrounds mental illness and for individuals and communities to support people who are hurting. “It’s about knitting our societies back together again,” said Mordecai. “There’s a real dearth of relational health.”

Padukone, a 2018 TIME 100 honoree, also shared her own experience coming to grips with her depression, details of which she has shared publicly to help others who are struggling. “Sleep really was my escape,” she said. “In the hours that I was awake, every second felt like a struggle.”

But she also offered an element of hope: she has learned to manage the problem. “I feel like in my journey, my acceptance and the diagnosis was half the battle,” she said.

Write to Justin Worland at justin.worland@time.com.