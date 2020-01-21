A Canadian woman got a snowy surprise this weekend when her car was filled with snow after she forgot to close her vehicle’s window.

Lola Parsons of Newfoundland was dismayed to find that her car was filled with snow after a record-breaking blizzard in the Canadian province. In a video shared by CNN, Parsons explains how she knew something was wrong after there was a discomfortingly low amount of snow on her car due to the fact that it had fallen inside.

“I was wondering why there was no snow around my car,” she said in the clip. “It’s because I left the window open and all the snow is in the car.”

Although it’s easy to find humor in Parson’s hilarious and unexpected predicament, the major snowfall is presenting challenges to Newfoundland residents, with some regions reporting snowdrifts between 12 and 15 feet. In some cases, residents are being asked not to travel on roads.

See Parson’s car and the snow in Newfoundland below.

