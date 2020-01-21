Is Harry Styles moonlighting as a Starbucks barista? A TikTok video seems to show a guy who looks an awful lot like the music star, actor, and fashion icon working the drive-thru window at the coffee chain.

“You cannot tell me that’s not Harry Styles,” wrote TikTok user @fridasakaj in the caption to the video she posted on the social media site. The video is pretty convincing. In the video, a pretty convincing Styles lookalike—is rocking a green apron at the Starbucks drive-thru when a car full of fans listening to his music rolls up to pick up their order.

When questioned about his true identity, the worker just ignores the camera rolling, smiles cryptically, hands over drinks, and gets back to work. Is the former One Direction star researching for a new role? Or just making sure he has a steady revenue stream in an uncertain music industry?

Contact us at editors@time.com.