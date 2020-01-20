(New York, NY — January 20, 2020) — TIME will host a series of events at the 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, including the first-ever TIME 100 Davos Dinner—centered on empowering the next generation—and a luncheon focused on solutions for the youth mental health crisis.
On Monday, January 20, TIME will host the TIME 100 Davos Dinner, part of an ongoing expansion of the annual TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people into a series of unique events that harness the power of the renowned TIME 100 community. The event will convene members of the TIME 100 community alongside global business and political leaders in attendance at the World Economic Forum for a cross-disciplinary discussion around the theme of “Next Generation World: Shaping the Future.” Sompo Holdings, Inc. is the event’s Presenting Partner and McKinsey & Company is the Knowledge Partner for the event.
On Wednesday, January 22, TIME—a trusted source for health reporting and the publisher of TIME Health, the premium print product that is distributed exclusively in medical offices across the country—and Presenting Partner Kaiser Permanente will co-host the Mental Health Luncheon: A Blueprint for Solving the Youth Mental Health Crisis, a solutions-oriented conversation on the global youth mental health crisis. The event will convene some of the world’s most prominent experts and leaders. The event will feature a keynote interview with internationally-acclaimed actor and mental health advocate Deepika Padukone, who TIME named to the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world in 2018.
TIME will co-host a Davos 2020 Kickoff reception with co-chairs Marc and Lynne Benioff and will.i.am. Sompo Holdings, Inc. is the Presenting Partner for the event, which also takes place on Monday, January 20.
In addition to these TIME-hosted events, TIME will also participate in the following sessions at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, January 21: For the opening session, TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal will moderate a panel featuring Greta Thunberg, TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year, alongside other young leaders from around the world, to discuss the theme of “Forging a Path to a Common Future” in the first-ever all teenager panel at Davos. TIME’s climate correspondent Justin Worland will moderate business and environmental leaders for a panel on “The Business Case for Safeguarding Nature.”
Throughout the 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, TIME will distribute the second annual Davos issue for attendees, produced in partnership with the World Economic Forum. Of the special issue, which focuses on the next generation of leadership, TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal writes in his letter to readers, “The global under-30 population has been rising since 2012 and today accounts for more than half of the more than 7.5 billion people on the planet. What will the world look like when this new generation leads?… As youth the world over force us to confront the perils of our inaction—and show us the possibilities from recognizing that life doesn’t have to be as it is—we are beginning to see some answers.” The TIME Davos issue features essays from a range of contributors including CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon, former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, gun control activist and advocate Emma González, inventor of the World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee, former President of Chile Michelle Bachelet, and more.
Read content from the issue and TIME’s ongoing coverage of the 2020 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here: https://time.com/collection/davos-2020/