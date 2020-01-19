Bodies of 11 Ukrainians Killed in Plane Crash by Iran Missile Arrive in Kyiv

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, relatives of one of the flight crew members of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, arrive for memorial service at Borispil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 19, 2020.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP
By Associated Press
1:26 PM EST

(KYIV, Ukraine) — The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when an Iranian missile shot down a passenger plane have arrived in Ukraine on Sunday for a farewell ceremony.

They were among the 176 people killed in the Jan. 8 catastrophe, when a Ukrainian Airlines plane heading to Kyiv was brought down shortly after takeoff from Tehran. Iran acknowledged three days later that the plane was mistakenly hit by an anti-aircraft missile.

On Sunday, the bodies were brought to Kyiv’s Boryspil Airport aboard a Ukrainian air force plane. An honor guard solemnly carried the coffins into the airport terminal, where they are to stand until the evening for mourners to pay their respects.

Nine of the Ukrainians who died were crew members on the Boeing 737-800.

Iran admitted to shooting down the plane only after officials in several Western countries said they had evidence a missile caused the catastrophe. Iran’s initial claims that engine failure brought down the plane angered Ukrainians, who also say Iran should pay compensation and should be more forthcoming about the circumstances.

Related Stories

“Iran should not behave like an adolescent … it needs to answer for its irresponsible actions and the deaths of people,” said Tatyana Krivonos, a mourner at the airport.

The crash occurred just hours after Iran fired missiles at a base in Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed, in retaliation for U.S. drones killing Iran’s most powerful general. Iran has been widely criticized for not closing its airspace in the tense conditions.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

How to Stop Our Food From Hurting the Planet
2

Meghan Markle and Harry Have Given Up Their Titles
3

The 10 Best Movies of 2019
4

Here’s What’s Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Day 2020
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE