The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has apologized to a Native American traveler who says she faced a ‘humiliating’ encounter with an employee during a security pat-down.

While traveling through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Tara Houska, an indigenous rights activist and lawyer, said on Twitter last week that a TSA agent pulled her braids behind her shoulders, laughed and said ‘giddyup!’ before snapping her braids like reins.

“This kind of racism is not something that is new to our people,” Houska tells TIME. “This is just one small incident but it’s reflective of a larger culture.”



The Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport responded to Houska on Twitter, saying they were “sorry to hear about (her) experience” and said they would forward Houska’s tweet to TSA.

The TSA said in a statement emailed to TIME that it was aware of a traveler’s allegations “about her screening experience at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Monday morning.” TSA Federal Security Director for Minnesota Cliff Van Leuven “spoke with the traveler,” the statement said, noting that, “He apologized for actions and a comment that were insensitive and made by a TSA officer to the traveler during the screening experience.”

The TSA also shared an email from Van Leuven that appeared to be sent to employees in which he addressed the incident.

It read: “In the news last night and today you’ve likely seen – or heard – of a TSA Officer at MSP who was insensitive in screening the long braided hair of a Native American passenger Monday morning. Did it actually happen? Yes. Exactly as described? Yes.”

“Treating the public we are sworn to serve and protect with dignity and respect is our calling – every passenger, every day,” Van Leuven said. “We’ll learn from this…”

Houska told TIME that she was less concerned about how TSA treated the individual employee who behaved insensitively and more interested in making sure TSA reminded all of their employees that such behavior is “unacceptable” and sending a “reminder about cultural sensitivity when it comes to native people.”

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

The incident is “representative of an underlying ignorance about a lot of different cultures,” Houska said. When that ignorance is taken to an extreme, it can lead to “much worse and sometimes deadly situations,” Houska said. “It’s all related.”

Houska acknowledged TSA’s apology on Jan. 16 and added: “I really, really hope this doesn’t happen to anyone else moving forward.” She said the agency’s response and call to “learn from this” was a “professional” response.

“My braids are not reins, I should be treated with dignity, as should everyone else,” Houska said.

The TSA and airport security procedures have been criticized regularly for discrimination.

Contact us at editors@time.com.