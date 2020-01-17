Over 100 Piglets Die During Livestock Semi-Trailer Crash in Iowa

By Associated Press
4:33 PM EST

(DES MOINES, Iowa) — More than 100 piglets died Thursday when a semi-trailer carrying about 1,700 of the animals overturned on a freeway just north of Des Moines.

Tom Colvin, chief executive officer of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, said Friday about 100 piglets were found dead at the crash site. Crews had to euthanize another 17 that were injured. “They were suffering,” Colvin told The Des Moines Register.

Iowa State Patrol and members of the Animal Rescue League work to move pigs from an overturned semi truck in the northbound lane of the I-80/35 Mixmaster in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 16, 2020.
Bryon Houlgrave––The Des Moines Register/AP

 

The crash happened Thursday afternoon when a livestock trailer overturned on a ramp to Interstate 35. The surviving animals were loaded onto other trucks and driven to a livestock operation.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

This Year's Flu Season Got Off to a Strange Start. What Does That Mean for the Months Ahead?
2

Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort Leaves 1 Person Dead, Another Seriously Injured
3

Pigeon Wearing Tiny Sombrero Spotted in Reno
4

Smudge the Cat Is the Real Star of the Woman Yelling at a Cat Meme and He's Still Living for Drama
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE