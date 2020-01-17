Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort Leaves 1 Person Dead, Another Seriously Injured

Authorities are responding to an avalanche near Lake Tahoe which has left one person dead and another seriously injured.

In a video posted on Twitter, Sergeant Mike Powers with the Placer Sheriff’s office said that the avalanche happened on Friday morning at around 10 a.m. near the Subway ski run at the Alpine Meadows ski resort in Squaw Valley near Tahoe, City, Calif. Powers said that there is no reason to believe that any other part of the resort is currently in any danger.

“We are scouring the mountain right now with search and rescue personnel and avalanche dogs and attempt to locate any other individuals,” Powers added.

The Placer Sheriff’s office said in an earlier tweet on Friday afternoon that deputies, along with search and rescue crews, were responding to the scene and that there are “several unaccounted victims.”

A subsequent tweet by the Sheriff’s office confirmed that one person had died, and that another was seriously injured. The names of the victims have not been released.

As of Friday morning, a “one-day” snowstorm hitting the Lake Tahoe area had left up to two feet of snow at ski resorts in the area. In tweets shared on Thursday afternoon, the Alpine Meadows resort’s Twitter account wrote of a storm arriving “in full force,” and that “snow has been hammering since the late morning.”

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.