Barack Obama's Birthday Message for Michelle Is Full of Fun Photo Booth Pictures

Getty Images—2019 Getty Images
By Cady Lang
12:03 PM EST

If you’re shivering from the frigid temperatures of mid-January, allow yourself to bask in the warmth and expansive glow of the love expressed by Barack Obama for his wife, Michelle, on her birthday.

In a sweet and heartwarming Instagram post on Friday, Barack affirmed his love, admiration, and appreciation for Michelle alongside a set of truly delightful black-and-white photo booth photos. He also shared the post on Twitter

“In every scene, you are my star, @michelleobama!
he wrote in the caption for the photos. “Happy birthday, baby!”

The former President and First Lady became a couple just over three decades ago in 1989, after meeting while working at the same law firm, where Michelle was assigned to be Barack’s mentor since they went to Harvard Law School. The couple tied the knot in 1992 and have been the ultimate in relationship goals ever since. In later years, they also welcomed daughters Sasha and Malia.

Related Stories

See Barack’s sweet birthday message for Michelle below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Karlie Kloss Says She Will Vote Against Trump in 2020
2

The 8 Video Games We Can't Wait to Play in 2020
3

It Matters That Elizabeth Warren Is a Woman. Why Do So Many on the Left Insist That It Doesn't?
4

Here's the Priceless Moment Bernie Sanders and Larry David Found Out They're Cousins

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE