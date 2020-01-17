Brazilian culture secretary Roberto Alvim was fired from the government Friday after he appeared to quote Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels in a video setting out his agenda for a conservative “rebirth” of the arts.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said in a statement to Brazilian media that the controversial video had made Alvim’s position “unsustainable.”

Alvim, a theater director appointed to lead Brazil’s culture ministry in June, made the video to introduce a new art fund worth around $4.7 million. The fund, Alvim said in his speech, will promote a “new National art that embodies the aspirations of the vast majority of the Brazilian population” rooted in concepts of “country, family, the courage of the people and their deep connection with God.”

Brazilian media compared sections of his address to a Goebbels speech delivered in 1933. “German art of the next decade will be heroic; it will be like steel; it will be romantic, non-sentimental, factual; it will be national with great pathos and at once obligatory and binding, or it will be nothing,” Goebbels said.

In the video, Alvim said: “Brazilian art of the next decade will be heroic and it will be national. It will have a great capacity for emotional involvement and it will at once be obligatory, because it will be profoundly linked to the urgent aspirations of our people, or it will be nothing.”

The video was set to a piece of string music by Richard Wagner – a German composer who was a favorite of Adolf Hitler and known for expressing anti-semitic views.

Alvim initially defended the video, calling the similarities between the two speeches a “rhetorical coincidence” in a post on his Facebook page Friday morning. “The whole speech was based on a national ideal for Brazilian Art, and there was a coincidence with ONE phrase from a speech by Goebbels,” he wrote. “I didn’t quote him and never would. It was a rhetorical coincidence. But the sentence itself is perfect.”

But by lunchtime in Brazil Alvim had issued another statement apologizing to the Jewish community for “which [he has] a profound respect”. Though recognizing the speech contained “a phrase by a Nazi,” he said he had not known its origin. He added that he had “put his position at the president’s discretion to protect him,” after the video provoked a fierce backlash among Brazilian politicians, in the media, and online.

Rodrigo Maia, an opposition congressman and leader of Brazil’s lower house, had called for his resignation earlier Friday.

The controversy comes amid a deepening culture war in Brazil. Since taking office in January 2019, Bolsonaro has been vocal about his desire to challenge the progressive ideals that he says flourished in Brazil’s cultural sphere during 13 years of government by the leftwing Workers’ Party, ending in 2016.

On Jan. 3 the president said that all new textbooks circulated in Brazil from 2021 would be “ours” — referring to his conservative administration — and feature changes including greater prominence for the Brazilian flag and national anthem. Last April Bolsonaro’s former education minister promised to rewrite textbooks to “rescue the vision” of the 1964 coup that installed a military dictatorship in Brazil – a regime that Bolsonaro has repeatedly praised.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Artists and cultural figures, many of whom have led a progressive resistance to the conservative shift in Brazil, have accused Bolsonaro’s administration of censorship. In August Bolsonaro said he was slashing around $17.42 million in state funding for a series of film projects, including some with LGBTQ+ themes.

On Jan. 8, a Rio de Janeiro judge briefly banned a Netflix film produced by a Brazilian film company depicting Jesus as a gay man. Brazil’s Supreme Court reversed the ruling the following day. “It is not to be assumed that a humorous satire has the magic power to undermine the values ​​of the Christian faith, whose existence goes back more than two thousand years,” the court’s president wrote in his decision.

Write to Ciara Nugent at ciara.nugent@time.com.