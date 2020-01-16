Ukraine Opens Investigation Into Possible Surveillance of Former U.S. Ambassador

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, center, arrives for a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg via Getty Images
8:57 AM EST

(KYIV, Ukraine) — Ukrainian police say they have opened an investigation into the possibility that the former U.S. ambassador came under illegal surveillance before she was recalled from her post.

The announcement Thursday came two days after Democratic lawmakers in the United States released a trove of documents that showed Lev Parnas, an associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, communicating about the removal of Marie Yovanovitch as the ambassador to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry, which runs the police forces, said in a statement that Ukrainian police “are not interfering in the internal political affairs of the United States.”

“However, the published messages contain facts of possible violations of Ukrainian law and of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which protect the rights of diplomats on the territory of another state,” the statement continued.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE