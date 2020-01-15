A man is in custody while Florida authorities continue their investigation after finding four bodies inside a Celebration, Fla. home on Jan. 13.

During a Wednesday press conference, Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said deputies with his office, along with federal agents from the Department of Health and Human Services, were on Monday serving an arrest warrant for Anthony Todt, 44, who lived at the home with his wife and three children.

When authorities went to the home to arrest him, they found his wife Megan Todt, 42, his sons Alek, 13, and Tyler, 11, and daughter Zoe, 4 all deceased. The family’s dog was also dead. Medical examiners later determined that the cause of death as homicide; Gibson said that Anthony Todt also confessed to the killings, and is cooperating with investigators.

Sheriff Gibson says the deaths likely occurred sometime towards the end of December.

“It brings me great sadness to report such a tragedy and we grieve along with the victims’ family and friends,” Sheriff Gibson said at the press conference. “I cannot understand what would cause a person to commit such evil and horrendous acts.”

On December 29th, the sheriff’s office received a request to check the on the family’s wellbeing from a relative, who told police that she had been told that they all had the flu, but hadn’t heard from them in a couple of days. When deputies checked the property on this date, they were unable to get in contact with anyone, but reported that did not see anything suspicious.

Sheriff Gibson says that because nothing suspicious was noted, deputies did not enter the home.

Then, on January 9th, federal agents contacted the sheriff’s office and said that they were investigating Anthony; it is unclear what the focus of this investigation is. Deputies again tried to get in contact with Anthony at the home, but again they received no response and did not go inside.

It wasn’t until federal agents asked the sheriff’s office to serve an arrest warrant on Jan. 13 that deputies were able to go in the house, where they found Anthony Todt along with the bodies of his family. The specifics of the warrant deputies planned to serve on Anthony Todt have not been revealed.

Sheriff Gibson said that Anthony Todt was brought to the hospital after being arrested because he had taken “some dosage of Benadryl” and made comments about harming himself. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Anthony had a physical therapy practice in Connecticut at which he worked at during the week; according to some reports, Megan Todt had also worked at the practice prior to her move to Florida. Anthony Todt traveled to Celebration on the weekends to be with his family, sheriff Gibson said.

Celebration, which is just a few miles away from Disney World, has a population of just 7,427. The community was originally designed by the Walt Disney Company, but is no longer owned by the corporation.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Connie McGarian, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2008, told ABC affiliate WFTV that violent crimes are uncommon. “Celebration is a very quiet neighborhood,” McGarian told WFTV. “I’m very saddened. It’s totally unexpected… I never would have expecting something like this.”

Marcelo Rodrigues, a neighbor who lives down the street from the house where the incident happened, told WFTV that his wife saw deputies go to the house and knock on the door early in the morning on Jan. 13.

“When police came, she was walking the dog, and we saw police with guns in hand. So she started to run, because we didn’t know what was happening,” Rodrigues told WFTV.

Sheriff Gibson didn’t share how Megan Todt or her children died, saying that he will wait until the coroner releases their results.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.