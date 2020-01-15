The World Is Becoming Less Stable. To Fix It, We Must Learn How to Work Together Again

IDEAS Brende is the President of the World Economic Forum and the former Foreign, Trade and Environment Minister of Norway.

Global risks that were once on the horizon are now at the doorstep.

The effects of climate change are more pronounced: the last five years have been the hottest on record and extreme weather events—such as super storms, droughts, and heatwaves—have occurred across every continent.

What were warning signs on the economy are now reality. The steady global recovery in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis has given way to what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has referred to as a “synchronized slowdown,” driven in large measure by rising trade barriers and growing geopolitical tensions. Last year, the IMF warned of a 3% global growth rate for 2019, the lowest level in a decade. All this while citizens around the world protest systems they feel have failed to offer means for advancement.

On technology, cyberattacks continue to rise as artificial intelligence poses questions to our leaders about surveillance, weapons systems, and video authenticity that are in need of immediate answers. According to one study, the number of “deep fake” videos on the Internet rose by 84% last year, and there is no expectation that this rate will slow down.

These worsening economic, environmental, and technological risks lend new urgency to the need for action. According to the World Economic Forum’s latest survey of over 775 experts, policymakers, and industry leaders, respondents feel these kinds of risks are not just expected to manifest over the coming decade but will be more pronounced this year.

The good news is that the window to mitigate these risks is still open, if barely. The less good news is that the risks are coming amid an unsettled global landscape. Indeed, respondents to the World Economic Forum’s survey rated “economic confrontations” as the top risk for this year. Today’s global environment is one in which there is more confrontation than coordination and more contest than compromise.

To take just one metric: World Trade Organization data for the first three quarters of 2019 show that the value of trade in merchandise contracted by 2.9% compared to the same period in the year prior—in large measure because of unilateral postures among powers, fractures within Europe and tensions between the U.S. and China.

This period of friction and global disorder comes 75 years since the end of World War II, a moment of multilateral renewal that led to the creation of mechanisms that have underpinned global coordination, particularly over the last three decades.

Don’t expect things to just “snap back” to how they were, after a period of turbulence. Not only are we unlikely to return to the global order of the last 30 years but waiting for this possibility would mean missing the chance to address the critical risks that are unfolding.

Achieving results on climate change, the economy, and technology is only possible if we adapt to the current global reality. Stakeholders at every level must adapt by finding ways to take meaningful multilateral action amid uncertainty and in the face of strong unilateral headwinds.

Sign up for Inside TIME. Be the first to see the new cover of TIME and get our most compelling stories delivered straight to your inbox. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Some are already taking action. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for “inclusive multilateralism”—a model in which members of the business community, academia, and civil society join states in pursuing common objectives. This principle is fundamental to updating and upgrading post-war institutions in a way that makes them more representative and that builds support among stakeholders.

And others are continuing to see the benefits of working together. For instance, the Franco-German Alliance for Multilateralism, a group of about 50 nations, is working to boost international cooperation in areas such as security, digitalization and climate change. And agreements such as the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, a zone covering 54 African states, illustrate how regional approaches can strengthen cross-border coordination.

Given the range of immediate risks we face, we need another period of multilateral renewal — one that accounts for twenty-first century dynamics. The ability to act in concert and with purpose within a tumultuous global environment won’t be easy, but it will be necessary.

Contact us at editors@time.com.