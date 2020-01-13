Key Witness in Mueller Probe to Serve 10 Years in Prison on Child Pornography, Sex Trafficking Charges

This 1998 file frame from video provided by C-SPAN shows George Nader, then-president and editor of Middle East Insight.
C-SPAN/AP
By Associated Press
4:11 PM EST

(ALEXANDRIA, Va.) — A key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation will serve at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of child sex trafficking and possessing child pornography.

Lebanese-American businessman George Nader, 60, entered a plea deal Monday in federal court in Alexandria.

Nader admitted transporting a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to Washington, D.C., in 2000 to engage in sexual activity with him. He also admitted possessing child pornography depicting infants or toddlers.

Nader’s name shows up more than 100 times in Mueller’s report. It details Nader’s efforts to serve as liaison between a Russian banker with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of President Donald Trump’s transition team.

