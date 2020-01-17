Here’s What’s Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Day 2020

For over three decades, the U.S. has dedicated the third Monday of every January to the memory and legacy of civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr.
This year, Martin Luther King Day falls on Jan. 20, 2020 — the same date that the holiday was first observed in 1986. King was born on Jan. 15, 1929, and would have turned 91 this year. To mark the holiday this Monday, parades throughout the country and the closure of many public services and stores. And many companies giving their employees the day off.
Though federal offices and most workplaces will be closed for the holiday on Monday, many stores and restaurants will remain open for business. Here’s what’s open and closed on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2019.
What stores are open?
The following stores will be open, but may have different hours based on location. Check your local store for more details:
Target
Walmart
Macy’s
Stop & Shop
Publix
Wegmans
Sam’s Club
Lowe’s
CVS
Walgreens
Rite Aid
Whole Foods
What restaurants are open?
Most locations of the following restaurants will be open, but may have different hours. Check your local restaurant for more details:
Chipotle
Denny’s
Dunkin’
Starbucks
Subway
Cheesecake Factory
Applebee’s
TGI Friday’s
Ruby Tuesday
Is Martin Luther King Day a federal holiday?
Yes. Martin Luther King Day became a federal holiday in 1983 when President Ronald Reagan signed the bill into law. It was first celebrated on Jan. 20, 1986.
Are banks open on Martin Luther King Day?
The Federal Reserve is closed for Martin Luther King Day, so most branches of national banks will be closed, but ATM machines should be accessible.
Is the post office open on Martin Luther King Day?
No. As a federal agency, the U.S. Postal Service observes the holiday. However, both FedEx and UPS will be open.
Does the mail run on Martin Luther King Day?
Regular postal mail does not run on the holiday, but FedEx and UPS will be delivering.
Are schools open on Martin Luther King Day?
Public schools in the U.S. are closed for federal holidays like Martin Luther King Day, but private schools may have different schedules.
Is the stock market open on Martin Luther King Day?
All markets under the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are closed.