Baby Yoda Must Temporarily Cede the Spotlight to an Actual Baby Burrito

By Ashley Hoffman
3:49 PM EST

Even in baby Yoda’s long-lived internet life, there comes a time when he must step aside to allow another child who is the absolute cutest to get their shine on and today is that day.

To celebrate one whole month on earth, one mother has done the most adorable thing and predictably, happily it has gone viral.

While being a parent is sometimes an exhausting experience, this mother came up with a way to spice up naptime for the baby. While her darling child naps, she dressed her one-month old like a burrito.

Here this recently viral baby is bundled up in a tortilla blanket and matching hat grabbing some shut-eye. Of course, the child has all the necessary accessories: candy-colored bottles of Jarritos, some hot sauce, salt, lime, cilantro and salsa verde.

“I made a burrito today,” she captioned the heartwarming image late on Sunday night. It garnered nearly 164,000 likes as of Monday afternoon.

People absolutely loved it.

And she’s not alone.

Brianna, the mother did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment on the getup.

Baby Yoda will continue to thrill us, but meanwhile, this baby is bringing some cheer to the picture as well.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.

