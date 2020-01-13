12 People Shot, 5 Killed in Single Day of Shootings in Baltimore

On Saturday, violence across the city of Baltimore left 5 people dead and others wounded in a series of shooting incidents. The shootings happened throughout the day, and in locations across the city. Baltimore authorities do not believe they are connected.

“The level of violence in the city yesterday was deeply disturbing and deeply troubling,” the city’s police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a press conference on Sunday. He added that the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) is doing “everything that we can” to address the shootings, citing increased foot patrols in affected areas and the deployment of other resources like SWAT and K9 units.

In a separate statement on Sunday, meanwhile, Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott called out Harrison specifically, and asked what the police department and other city agencies plan to do about the violence — both reactively and proactively.

“Today, there are five families who are suffering from the grief and trauma of losing a loved one,” Scott said. “This trauma does not get buried with the victims. It extends to the survivors, families, and communities who are left to cope with the aftermath and pick up the pieces. This violence is heartbreaking and must stop now.”

Daphne Alston, who is part of Mothers of Murdered Sons & Daughters, a Maryland organization that offers support for parents who have lost children to gun violence, told CBS affiliate WJZ that the issue goes beyond the police department’s reach.

“We have to think past policing, we have to get back to humanizing people and loving one another and we have to get back to the morals and values that this country was set upon.” Alston told WJZ.

When reached for comment, the BPD referred TIME to a statement released on Facebook listing details of the shootings and fatalities. The police department did not offer any further information as to the status of any of their investigations.

According to the BPD’s statement, the first death occurred after three women were shot while in a car at a traffic light around 2:30 a.m. in the northeastern part of the city. They were all transferred to a nearby hospital, where one of the victims, a 28-year-old, died. According to police, the shooting was sparked by an argument that happened at a nearby club. A person of interest has been identified and is wanted for questioning.

Twelve hours later, just after 2:30 p.m., a 37-year-old male was shot in southeast Baltimore, and later died at the hospital. Per Harrison, a person of interest is also wanted for questioning in this shooting.

At 8:00 p.m., two men were shot while standing in front of a grocery store in southwest Baltimore. The victims had left the scene and were taken to the hospital before officers arrived; one man died at the hospital (while the other suffered non-life threatening injuries). Less than 20 minutes later, police found another male shot in the northeastern part of the city. The victim was in a car and was taken to the hospital, but died as a result of their injuries.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

And just before 11:00 p.m., a 24-year-old male was found dead by police in the northwest area of the city. No suspects or motives have been identified with regard to these last three incidents, which police are investigating separately.

None of the victims have been identified publicly.

“I assure you that the men and women of the Baltimore police department are doing everything we can to make Baltimore a safer city but we cannot simply do it alone,” Commissioner Harrison said in his Sunday press conference, noting other issues Baltimore faces which are widely considered as contributing factors to a culture of gun violence: poverty, education and homelessness.

The city is coming off a record year of homicides in 2019, during which 348 people were killed. It was the city’s highest murder per-capita in history, and also the fifth year in a row that the city had over 300 murders.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.