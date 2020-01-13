Adam Sandler delivered one of the most buzzy performances of his career recently, playing diamond district dealer Howard Ratner in the film Uncut Gems, but when the 2020 Oscar nominees was announced, his name was not on the list. Sandler, though, has managed to find a silver lining to the apparent snub.

On Monday, after the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards were released, Sandler processed the news and managed to find something good to focus on. “Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy.” Sandler tweeted on Monday. “Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits.”

The actor also shared his happiness for his friends whose work was recognized by the Academy. “Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama,” he tweeted, including a picture of Kathy Bates, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in the film, Richard Jewell.

On Sandler’s snub, TIME’s Andrew Chow opined that perhaps Uncut Gems was “too complicated for an easy elevator pitch” and had “an aesthetic style that strayed from warm uplift.” While the lack of recognition undoubtedly stung, at least that means Sandler can be home on his couch in comfortable clothing, watching the Oscars like the rest of us civilians.

