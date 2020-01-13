Three Coyotes Fail to Impress Unfazed Cat Named Max in This Showdown

By Megan McCluskey
10:49 AM EST

There’s nothing better than when the underdog comes out on top. Or, in this case, undercat.

That’s exactly what happened during a recent showdown between a particularly plucky house cat and three coyotes outside a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park. Footage captured by a security camera shows Max the cat fending off the trio of larger attackers as they attempt to gang up on him in the alley behind his house.

Max, for one, wasn’t having any of it.

“He’s always been crazy,” Max’s owner, Maya Gurrin, told CBS Los Angeles. “Like if this were to happen with any cat, it would be him.”

Gurrin added that Max’s time as a freewheeling outdoors cat has now come to an end. But she said that she’s planning on building him an outside enclosure so he can still get some fresh air without being in danger of ambushes by wild animals.

Watch the video below.

