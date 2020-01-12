Aurora, Colorado, Shooting Leaves 3 Juveniles, 2 Adults Injured: Police

Three juveniles and two adults were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Aurora, Colo., local police said early Sunday morning.

The Aurora Police Department said all five victims are in “serious condition but expected to survive,” adding that they are all receiving treatment after being taken to the hospital.

A spokesman for the Aurora police department, Officer Matthew Longshore, told the Associated Press that the victims included two girls, one boy and two adult men.

Law enforcement said they are looking for at least one suspect and indicated that no one has been arrested yet. Longshore told the AP that there may “possibly” be other suspects and police was not yet certain about any information relating to motive.

Longshore told CNN that investigators believe the shooting occurred during a party at the apartment complex.

In 2012, a mass shooting in a movie theater in Aurora left 12 dead and 70 wounded; the shooter was subsequently sentenced to life in prison.

