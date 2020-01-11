Going to college can be terrifying. But a new documentary series from former First Lady Michelle Obama aims to help show students what that first year of high education actually looks like: the good, the bad and the ugly.

Obama’s initiative Reach Higher — which aims to help students get to and through college — has partnered with media company ATTN: to create the new series “A Year of Firsts,” which will air on Instagram‘s IGTV beginning in mid-January.

The series will follow the lives of four first-year students from across the U.S. as they maneuver adjusting to life in college. It will run for six episodes and end in June.

“Each of them has overcome tremendous odds to get where they are,” Obama said in the trailer posted to ATTN:’s Instagram. “And throughout the year, they’ll tell us what that first year of college is really like. The ups, the downs and everything in between.”

In the trailer the students introduce themselves as Regan Dunn, Haseeb, Linette Delgado and Robert Booker. It features them speaking about experiences many students across the U.S. can relate to: developing a dependance on coffee and balancing schoolwork and having a job.

“As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to take that leap and pursue your educational dreams,” Obama said in a statement. “That’s why I’m so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through—and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges.”

The series aim is to inspire and empower students across the country, showing them that they are not alone in their experiences with higher education, ATTN: said in a press release.

“As Mrs. Obama highlights in each episode, there are many hidden challenges to making it through college,” said ATTN: co-founder, Matthew Segal said in the statement. “This series will meet many students where they live—on Instagram—and share candid perspectives about how to overcome barriers. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Mrs. Obama and Reach Higher to engage and inspire students to invest in themselves through higher education.”

