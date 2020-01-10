2020 Election

Marianne Williamson Ends 2020 Presidential Bid

By Alexandra Jaffe / AP
1:16 PM EST

(DES MOINES, Iowa) — Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru and bestselling author, ended her campaign on Friday, weeks before voting begins, saying she did not want to make it tougher for a progressive to win.

She also said she did not believe she would be able to gain enough support in the upcoming contests to make a difference in the race to challenge President Donald Trump.

In a post on her website, Williamson said “we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now.” Williamson has barely registered in the polls and struggled in fundraising since launching her bid for president last January.

She laid off her entire staff from her campaign at the end of last year, but continued to appear at campaign events in Iowa and New Hampshire in recent weeks. Her decision leaves 13 candidates remaining in the primary.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

U.S.: Missile Strike 'Likely' Cause of Iran Plane Crash
2

Meghan Markle Has Returned to Canada After Surprising Instagram Announcement
3

Why Pelosi Is Going All in Against Trump
4

Video Captures Moment When Iran Detained U.S. Sailors
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE