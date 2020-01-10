Sorry folks, but if you’re planning on proposing marriage to your special someone any time soon, the bar for creative proposals has been raised very, very high.

The new standard has been set by Lee Loechler, a Boston-based filmmaker, who spent six months making sure he got his happily ever after. He shared the results on YouTube and Instagram so future brides and grooms-to-be know the newly raised bar for magical proposals.

“For the past six months, I’ve been working with an illustrator to animate my girlfriend and myself into her favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty,” he shared on YouTube along with the video. On December 30, he filled a Boston-area movie theater with friends and family and some seat fillers he found on Reddit and unleashed the magic, according to the theater’s website.

In the video, Loechler can be seen sitting next to his girlfriend Sthuthi David watching Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, however, the ending is a little different. In the film, the princess looks a little like David and the prince bears a resemblance to Loechler. When the prince leans in to kiss the sleeping princess and awaken her to true love, he then pauses and pops out a jewelry box. The animated prince then tossed the box to the real-life Loechler, breaking the so-called fourth wall of filmmaking bringing the audience into the fun.

As the film paused, David sat stunned by the turn of events and Loechler hit his high school sweetheart with the big question. “I love you with my whole heart, including all of its ventricals, atriums, valves,” he says, pausing to explain to the audience that “she’s a cardiologist.” He then asks her, “Sthuthi David, MD, will you live happily ever after with me?” As she said yes, the crowd cheered and the movie song “Once Upon A Dream” started to play.

In sharing the video on Instagram, Loechler wrote, “The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we’d get to live happily ever after together.”

