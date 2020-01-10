Florida University Names 'Exquisite Human Being' Melania Trump As Its 2020 'Woman of Distinction'

First Lady Melania Trump is set to be recognized by Palm Beach Atlantic University as its 2020 “Woman of Distinction.”

The university typically fetes two women who have contributed to the community each year at an honorary luncheon, the Palm Beach Post reports. Melania Trump will be the sole recipient of the recognition at this year’s awards luncheon, though, which will be held on Feb. 19.

“Our first lady is an exquisite human being, a magnificent wife and life partner, a superb mother and an outstanding first lady,” the luncheon’s co-chairwoman Eileen Burns told USA Today.

“First ladies define the history of our country” Frances Fisher, another co-chairwoman for the event at the private Christian university, told the Palm Beach Post. “We are honored to recognize Mrs. Trump as a Woman of Distinction and the only first lady since Mrs. Kennedy to be a Palm Beach resident. This will be a truly memorable event.”

The Trumps changed their primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Fl. in late 2019, noting that President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort would be their permanent home.

As First Lady, Melania Trump’s focus has turned to children with her “Be Best” campaign launched officially in 2018, which aims to combat cyberbullying and opioid abuse. Trump has traveled across the U.S. and to several different countries, meeting with diplomats and other officials and taking part in panel discussions as part of the campaign. She has been criticized over the initiative, however, given that her husband, President Trump, frequently uses his Twitter account to name-call and denigrate his opponents.

