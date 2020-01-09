'I've Been Battling and Overcoming.' Justin Bieber Confirms Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Justin Bieber in New York City on Feb. 26, 2019.
Gotham—GC Images/Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:20 AM EST

(NEW YORK) — Justin Bieber says that he has been battling Lyme disease.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the pop star wrote that “it’s been a rough couple years but (I’m) getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

Lyme disease is transmitted by Ixodes ticks, also known as deer ticks. Lyme can cause flu-like conditions, neurological problems, joint paint and other symptoms.

“While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like (expletive), on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” Bieber wrote.

The Grammy-winning singer said he will discuss battling the tick-borne infection on his upcoming YouTube docu-series, “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” which debuts Jan. 27. The 10-episode show will follow Bieber while he creates his new album and will also highlight his private life.

“You can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!,” he wrote.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

'We've Upped the Ante.' Why Nancy Pelosi Is Going All in Against Trump
2

How Methamphetamine Became a Key Part of Nazi Military Strategy
3

Scientists Calculated How Much Longer You Can Live With a Healthy Lifestyle
4

The 25 Best Products of CES 2020
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE