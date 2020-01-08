1 Dead, 5 Rescued After Avalanche at Idaho Ski Resort

In this Feb. 25, 2013 file photo, a skier takes advantage of the snowy conditions at Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho.
Kathy Plonka—The Spokesman-Review/AP
By Associated Press
11:29 PM EST

(KELLOGG, Idaho) — An avalanche at an Idaho ski resort killed one person Tuesday, and rescuers dug out five others who had minor injuries, officials said.

Silver Mountain Resort confirmed the death and injuries in a Facebook post. Searchers were still combing through the snow with probes and rescue dogs, resort officials said.

“The staff at Silver Mountain extend their deepest sympathies to the family of the individual,” the post said. “Out of respect of the person’s family and their privacy, no further details will be released at this time.”

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said earlier that it had received reports of up to three separate avalanches on the mountain just south of the city of Kellogg in northern Idaho.

The sheriff’s office said it got calls about three people possibly trapped. It later said four people had been recovered in the avalanche area, while searchers kept looking.

Related Stories

The avalanche happened about 11 a.m. in the Wardner Peak area, which is rated the most difficult to ski, Silver Mountain officials said.

An avalanche warning has been in effect in higher elevations of multiple north Idaho counties, KHQ-TV reported.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Video Captures Moment When Iran Detained U.S. Sailors
2

Ukrainian 737 Airliner Crashes Outside Tehran Hours After Iran Missile Attack
3

How Methamphetamine Became a Key Part of Nazi Military Strategy
4

93-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots Apartment Maintenance Manager After Dispute About Water Damage
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE