93-Year-Old Las Vegas Man Shot His Apartment Manager Twice Over Water Damage: Police

A 93-year-old man angry about flooding in his apartment shot and injured the manager of his Las Vegas apartment building on Jan. 2, police say.

The suspect, Robert Thomas, allegedly walked into the office of Vista del Valle Apartments and pulled a Glock 9mm on the apartment manager at around 9:10 a.m., Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said at a press conference Jan. 6.

“It was later determined that Thomas was upset at the management because of water damage and flooding within his apartment,” Zimmerman told the media.

In surveillance video of the incident, a man who Zimmerman identified as Thomas walked into the office, brandished a gun and confronted the first victim, a man, and a woman standing behind a desk. He then shot a computer screen sitting on the desk, Zimmerman said.

The woman, who Zimmerman says called 911, then asked to leave, and Thomas let her walk out the front door.

Thomas then shot two rounds at the male victim, once point blank while the victims sat in a chair and again after the victim fell to the floor.

Two police officers, Officer Ronald Hornyak and his partner, arrived on the scene and heard a gunshot as they approached the building, Zimmerman said. The officers rushed to the building, where they saw Thomas through the glass front door, holding a gun and standing over the victim, Zimmerman said. In body camera video, an officer identified as Hornyak shouted for Thomas to drop the gun.

Hornyak shot at Thomas through the glass, shattering the door, but the bullet passed through the lapel of Thomas’ jacket without hitting the suspect, Zimmerman said. Thomas then put the gun down on the desk, Zimmerman said.

Hornyak pulled open the door and grabs Thomas, pulling him to the ground and handcuffing him, Zimmerman said.

The male victim had several wounds, but none were life-threatening, Zimmerman said. The officers provided him with emergency care on the scene, and emergency responders brought him to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Thomas sustained a small cut on his head during the incident, and was also treated for his injury and released from the hospital, Zimmerman said.

Thomas was charged on five counts, including attempted murder with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

