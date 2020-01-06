'You Must Wear the Clothes. The Clothes Must Not Wear You.' Let Billy Porter and His Stylist Explain the Story Behind His Buzzy Fashion Statements

It’s not easy to snag the spotlight on a red carpet, let alone at the Golden Globes, the show that kicks off awards season every year, but all eyes were on Billy Porter at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, when the Pose star and Broadway veteran took to the red carpet wearing an angelic white suit and gown with a sweeping feathered train.

The stunning look was just one of many over the course of a little over a year in which Porter redefined what red carpet fashion can and should be, from being carried in by six shirtless men on a golden litter, resplendent in a gilded bodysuit by The Blonds, at the annual Met Gala to wearing a magnificent black velvet Christian Siriano gown with a matching tuxedo jacket at the 2019 Oscars, which promptly went viral and became the catalyst for many a conversation about gender norms and self-expression.

Billy Porter attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Taylor Hill—FilmMagic/Getty Images

While the looks may vary from sharp, candy-colored suiting to genderfluid, diaphonous frocks, one theme remains the same: Porter wears what he wants and he wears it extremely well. The fact that Porter’s dynamic personality and charisma might even outshine his eye-catching looks is a feat in and of itself and speaks to why his sense of style has resonated with a wide range of fans.

“When you’re an actor, the clothes are part of the character, the clothes help create what the character becomes, so when I bring that into this space, I can do anything because I know what the character is,” Porter tells TIME, explaining that the red carpet is yet another extension of his craft as an entertainer. “You must wear the clothes, the clothes must not wear you. That’s a theater thing – you have to become the character or else you ain’t no good!”

Getty Images—Santiago Felipe

The idea of fashion as theater (or theater as fashion) is a sentiment shared by Sam Ratelle, who’s the stylist behind creating Porter’s memorable red carpet moments.

“Billy and I both come from the theater community, so this is costume design for me on the highest scale,” Ratelle tells TIME. “The red carpet is pretty much a stage, it’s theater. It’s just a different stage and a different way of expressing yourself. Billy allowing me to direct him is just such a gift because he’s so open and willing to do so many things, so for me, that’s really a joy.”

For Porter and Ratelle, creating a red carpet look is highly collaborative, with the two of them working closely with a designer to produce a look that’s unique and fitting for both theme and purpose of the event. Since many of Porter’s looks are custom-made, the process can take anywhere from one week (Porter’s custom Christian Siriano gown took one week to make ahead of the 2019 Oscars) to six months (the amount of time it took for his custom Randi Rahm embroidered suit and matching cape for the 2019 Golden Globes). While this might seem like a challenge, it’s one that Porter and Ratelle are eager to tackle. Both are of the mind that fashion is a vehicle to empower not just the wearer, but everyone watching.

Getty Images

Porter, who grew up loving fashion due to his church outfits and a grandmother who was a seamstress, said he’s always viewed fashion as political due to his upbringing.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

“Being a product of the first generation, post-Civil rights movement, as black people, it’s always about first impressions and the first impression that people make of you is what you look like, so it was always political in that way for me,” Porter said. “I’ve just carried that throughout the years; so if me wearing a suit creates a particular response, what will me in a dress create, response-wise? That’s the first thing that people see. So the judgment or the conversation comes from that first impression, that’s why I made the choice and the decision to really use fashion as a way to talk about stuff.”

Getty Images

Porter’s not shying away from starting the conversations either; he openly discusses why he’s challenging gender norms with his clothing choices and encourages others to embrace living life boldly on their terms, especially when it means wearing what makes them feel good.

“I think the world is ready for a different conversation surrounding gender and what we can and cannot wear,” he said. “You know, it’s like men have been wearing dresses, if we’re going to call it that, since the beginning of time, you go back to the Greeks. Jesus wore a robe! There were in robes, we call them robes, but it’s the same thing – it’s a dress. So what’s the problem? Why is it a problem?”

Porter, whose latest film Like a Boss hits theaters this February and will be appearing next in a Cinderella adaptation, isn’t just using his personal style to blur gender lines, however; he’s got his eyes on reckoning with the structural implications too.

“It used to be a problem for women to wear pants and we got over that because that’s about the patriarchy,” Porter said. “When a woman wears pants, she’s strong; being strong and powerful – that’s a good thing. But you put on a dress and that’s whimsical, that’s weak, that’s feminine.”

Getty Images

Porter’s fearless self-expression has been a catalyst for Ratelle both professionally and personally. As he puts it, Porter’s creativity and sense of freedom embody all the possibilities that fashion can hold.

“No one every made me feel comfortable like that, I didn’t grow up with that kind of representation. He’s teaching me to be more fearless about what I put on my body and how I act and speak, really allowing me the courage to be myself and it’s coming from clothing and I think that’s really special.”

For Ratelle, styling Porter is an opportunity to center inclusivity, something he’s passionate about.

“For somebody like Billy, who’s so political and so vocal about what he really believes in to use this as a vehicle to express who he is and express his ideas and viewpoints on life and politics and culture, is really wonderful and life-changing — not only for him, but for a lot of people. Doing it in such a public way really allows opportunities for perceptions to change and I think we can’t change the world unless we start having conversations.”

It looks like there will be plenty more red carpets for him to continue being his truest self.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.