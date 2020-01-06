The Investigation Into What Brad Pitt Was Thinking in This 2020 Golden Globes Moment Has Launched

By Rachel E. Greenspan
10:54 AM EST

Brad Pitt was the subject of much discussion ahead of the 77th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday.

Would he interact with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston? How many adorable pictures would he take with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio? Would he take home another Golden Globe?

Those answers go as follows: no, many and yes.

Pitt told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that he and Aniston remain friends — Pitt walked away with a Golden Globe for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and an adorable shoutout to his friend DiCaprio (a.k.a LDC, as Pitt called him during his acceptance speech).

Still, one question remains: What was he thinking about so seriously during the show?

It’s possible that he was wondering yet again why there wasn’t room for Jack on Rose’s door raft.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.

