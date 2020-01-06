While the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards last night had its share of puzzling and snoozy moments, all who watched the ceremony can agree that one of the bright spots of the evening was the highly amusing practice of watching Pierce Brosnan‘s sons try to shepherd famous people.

Brosnan’s two sons, Paris, age 22, and Dylan, age 18, were on deck as the Golden Globe ambassadors for the night, assuming the duties of shuttling actors and actresses across the stage to ensure a smooth 2020 Golden Globes. The brothers follow in the footsteps of other celebrity progeny, including Idris Elba’s daughter, Isan, and the Stallone sisters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

While Paris and Dylan took their ambassador jobs very seriously and gave a very valiant effort at keeping the very famous people they were responsible for, in-line, the Internet still had plenty of fun watching the Brosnan boys stay busy all night.

