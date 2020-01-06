If Billy Porter can continue to outdo himself with each new look, anything is possible. The Pose star, who has distinguished himself at previous awards shows, has done it again with a white tuxedo and removable angel wing feather train at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

“This isn’t a sitting outfit, this is a standing outfit,” the actor told Ryan Seacrest in an interview on the red carpet.

Billy Porter arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. Todd Williamson—NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Alex Vanassche designed Porter’s outfit, and the actor accessorized with Jimmy Choo boots and jewelry from Tiffany & Co., according to Marie Claire. Porter told Seacrest that the wings actually zip on and off, because practicality is key at a long event like the Globes.

Billy Porter attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison—Getty Images

Christina Applegate, a nominee for best performance by an actress in a comedy for her role in the Netflix series Dead to Me, even helped out with the angelic look, because it takes a village to keep a white train pristine.

For the second year in a row, Porter is nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Pose.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.