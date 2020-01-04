U.S. Men's Soccer Team Cancels Plan to Train in Qatar Amid Mideast Tensions

The U.S. Men's National Team poses for a team photo before an exhibition soccer match between the U.S. Mens National Team and the Uruguay Mens National Team at Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Mo., on Sept. 10, 2019.
Icon Sportswire—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:57 AM EST

(CHICAGO) — The U.S. men’s soccer team has canceled its plan to train in Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 5-25 “due to the developing situation in the region.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced the decision Friday, a day after a U.S. military air strike killed a top Iranian military commander.

The Americans will move training to a site in the United States that has not yet been determined. They will be use a roster of players mostly from Major League Soccer ahead of an exhibition against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 in Carson, California.

The USSF said it hopes to train in the future at Qatar, host of the 2022 World Cup.

