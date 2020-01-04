Jennifer Lopez‘s career in entertainment spans over three decades, during which she’s left her mark as a formidable triple threat.
From dancing as a Fly Girl on In Living Color to her breakthrough role in Selena to her most recent turn now as the fierce veteran dancer Ramona in Hustlers, Lopez had a wide range of roles over the years. During this time, she’s also sported a variety of memorable and at times, iconic, red carpet looks that have become cultural touchstones in their own right. Consider the dramatic green Versace dress with a plunging neckline that Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys, a look so show-stopping and furiously searched for online, that it inspired the creation of Google images. Or look at the draped gold gown that she wore to the 1998 Golden Globes that rivaled the hue of the night’s coveted trophies.
All eyes are on Lopez this awards season and the 77th annual Golden Globes is no exception, here’s a look back at her best and most outrageous red carpet looks, from the Grammys to the Met Gala.
2000 Grammys: Green Versace dress
Call it the dress that broke the Internet — when Lopez appeared at the Grammys in this stunning green Versace dress, searches for her look were so high that it inspired the creation of Google Images.
2006 MTV Video Music Awards: Biba mini dress and headscarf
Lopez channeled sultry retro vibes with her sparkly Biba mini dress and matching headscarf, which she paired with thigh high nude patent leather boots for the 2006 MTV VMAs.
1998 Golden Globes
Lopez showed off her trademark physique with a dress with a strategic cut-out at her first Golden Globes in 1998. She received her first Golden Globe nomination for her work in Selena; 20 years later, she’s now received her second nomination for Hustlers.
1998 MTV Video Music Awards
A leather maxi skirt paired with a metallic mesh backless halter was one of Lopez’s most playful looks.
1997 Oscars: Badgley Mischka gown
Lopez channeled Old Hollywood at her first Oscars in 1997 with a delicate beaded lace dress from Badgley Mischka.
2000 MTV VMAs: Sean John crop top and jeans
Lopez debuted one of her most memorable outfits, a crop top from her then-boyfriend Diddy’s fashion line, Sean John and a pair of matching hip hugger jeans. Accessorizing with a bejeweled belt, body jewelry, big hoops and a bandana completed the now-iconic outfit.
2003 Oscars: Valentino gown
Lopez matched her eyeshadow shade to her demure pistachio-colored, one-shouldered Valentino gown at the 2007 Academy Awards.
2009 Golden Globes: Marchesa gown
Lopez’s glow rivaled that of the coveted statuettes at the 2009 Golden Globes when she showed up in a dramatically draped gold Marchesa gown.
2010 Oscars: Armani Privé gown
Lopez stole the show at the 2010 Oscars with her impeccably tailored and very structural light pink Armani Privé gown.
2001 Oscars: Chanel gown
Lopez turned heads on the red carpet with her elegant yet daring Chanel gown, which featured a sheer bodice and full ballgown skirt.
2015 Met Gala: Versace Gown
Lopez teamed up with longtime favorite designer Donatella Versace for this sheer, body-hugging gown for the annual Met Gala.
2016 Golden Globes: Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress
Lopez went for a retro look in a dramatic Giambattista Valli gown and matching capelet the color of sunshine.
2017 Grammys: Ralph & Russo
Lopez made a case for oversized bows with her pretty lilac gown; the plunging neckline and high-cut leg slit helped keep the dress from veering into saccharine territory.
2018 Second Act premiere: Giambattista Valli gown
It was impossible to look away from Lopez when she showed up to the world premiere of her film, Second Act, in a voluminous hot pink Giambattista Valli gown with a train that took up most of the press line.
2019 Met Gala: Versace dress
Lopez paid homage to the ’20s at the 2019 Met Gala with a shimmering embellished Versace gown and matching headdress.