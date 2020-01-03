Alex Trebek Says He's Already Planned a Closing Speech For His Final Jeopardy! Episode

On the heels of the iconic "Tournament of Champions," 'JEOPARDY!' is coming to ABC in a multiple night event with "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time, hosted by Alex Trebek.
Eric McCandless—ABC/Getty Images
By Associated Press
7:13 AM EST

(NEW YORK) — Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says he’s already rehearsed what he’s going to say to the audience on his final show, whenever that may be. Trebek, host of the popular game show since 1984, announced last March that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer but will continue his job while still able.

In an interview on ABC broadcast in primetime Thursday night, Trebek said he’ll ask the director to leave him 30 seconds at the end of his last taping.

“I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people, ‘Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me…then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success,” he said. “And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.”

Related Stories

Read more: Alex Trebek Got Emotional Over a Heartfelt Final Jeopardy! Answer

Trebek has said in the past that he will stay “as long as my skills have not diminished,” but told ABC’s Michael Strahan that the process had already begun. He did not specify what he meant.

If there is a target date for his exit, he isn’t letting on. Jeopardy! tapes each show weeks in advance.

Trebek and his wife, Jean, sat down for the interview to promote a special tournament featuring three of the show’s best and best-known contestants: Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. That tournament starts airing on Tuesday.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

'Harsh Retaliation Is Waiting'
2

The Dark History of New Year's Day in American Slavery
3

U.S. Kills Top Iran General
4

'Depart Iraq Immediately.' U.S. Embassy Advises Americans to Leave After Qasem Soleimani Assassination
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE