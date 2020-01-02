Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Internet Troll Who Accused Her of Editing a Swimsuit Photo

By Cady Lang
6:29 PM EST

Chrissy Teigen is not humoring the haters in the new year.

The Internet’s clap back queen had some choice words for a troll that decided to comment with decidedly negative energy on one of Teigen’s recent Instagram posts.

The photo, an image of Teigen playing in a pool with her daughter Luna, prompted someone on the Internet to comment: “that’s a horrible photo shop [sic] chrissy,” in seeming reference to the way that Teigen’s body looked under water.

Teigen suffered no fools, however, responding to the comment with a quip of her own.

“Why would I photoshop my a– to be bumpy and smaller than it already is,” she wrote with her trademark humor.

Teigen’s proved many times that humor can be the best way to handle Internet trolls, notably taking to Twitter to take her haters (the most notable of whom may be President Donald Trump, who went so far as to block her) to task.

See Chrissy’s Instagram below.

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

